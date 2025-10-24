Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to grant pre-arrest bail to the accused mother-in-law of the deceased in an abetment to suicide case. The court observed that a woman's unnatural death shortly after marriage cannot be taken lightly. As per the details of the case, the deceased woman had been married in January 2025. The high court said that the woman's sudden death within months raised serious concerns that warranted a thorough investigation. As per a report in Live Law, it was alleged that the woman was harassed by her mother-in-law, husband, and sister-in-law. They allegedly taunted and mentally tortured the deceased woman, which compelled her to take the extreme step of ending her life. ‘You Will Have To Give Proof You Don’t Have Two Wives’: Punjab and Haryana High Court Denies Relief to Judiciary Candidate Who Mistakenly Declared He Has More Than One Wife.

Woman's Unnatural Death Shortly After Marriage Cannot Be Taken Lightly, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court

P&H High Court Refuses Pre-Arrest Bail In Abetment To Suicide Case Says Woman's Unnatural Death Near Marriage Can't Be Taken Lightlyhttps://t.co/eSrrmW9u9I — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 24, 2025

