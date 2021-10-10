Bengaluru, October 10: An earthquake struck Karnataka's Gulbarga early this morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulbarga at around 6:00 am. Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage.

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/mRykPXSmI7 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

