An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted Uttarakhand on Sunday morning around 8:33 am. The earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal this morning, confirmed the National Center for Seismology. NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi with 30.67 latitude and 78.60 longitude. Earthquake in Jabalpur Today? Worried Netizens Tweet After Estimated Magnitude of 4.5 Quake Felt in Madhya Pradesh City

Earthquake in Uttarakhand:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Tehri, Uttarakhand today at 8:33 am (IST): National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/qCjZJKTrBc — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

