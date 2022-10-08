Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered condolences and compensation to the families of 12 people killed in Nashik late night after a fire in bus. Several others were severely injured in the accident. The bus caught fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a container transporting diesel. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the PM. The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the incident. Nashik Bus Fire Accident Videos: Blaze Erupts in Bus After Collision With Container on Aurangabad Road, 12 Killed

Check Tweet by PM Modi:

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2022

