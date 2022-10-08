At least 12 people lost their lives and several more people were injured after a bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday night, police said. Injured people have been taken to hospital, said police. Officials said that the bus caught fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik though cause of the fire is not known yet. Reports say the bus caught fire after hitting a container at around 5 am. It was a private bus from Chintamani Travels and was going from Yavatmali to Mumbai when the accident occurred at 5.30 am. Videos of the incident have gone viral showing a huge ball of fire consuming the bus as fire officials tried to douse the flames. Maharashtra: 8 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Catches Fire in Nashik

Watch Videos:

At least 12 people died & several injured after a pvt bus caught fire in Nashik early morning today. The bus belonged to Chintamani Travels & was traveling from Yavatmal to Mumbai. Cause of fire is not known yet. Passengers were deep in their sleep when the incident occurred pic.twitter.com/a7o5eKmrG6 — Rakesh Trivedi (@RakeshKTrivedi) October 8, 2022

Maharashtra | Nashik Police confirms that several people are feared to be dead as a bus caught #fire in #Nashik last night. Further details awaited.#महाराष्ट्र | नासिक पुलिस ने पुष्टि की कि कल रात #नासिक में एक बस में आग लगने से कई लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है।#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/o0mXhyNEzZ — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 8, 2022

