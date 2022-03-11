The Indian Army on Friday informed that its Cheetah helicopter has crashed in Jammu and Kashmir. The helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector. The Defence officials further infromed that the search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew. More details awaited.

