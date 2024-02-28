The Ambani and Merchant families, on Wednesday, February 28, kickstarted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The pre-wedding functions began with Anna Seva at the Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family were seen serving traditional Gujarati food to villagers. Radhika Merchant's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also took part in the Anna Seva. As per news agency ANI, food will be served to about 51 thousand local residents which will continue for the next few days. Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and Other Celebs Arrive at Jamnagar for the Couple’s Marriage Celebrations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Functions

#WATCH | Jamnagar, Gujarat: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions started with Anna Seva at the Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers.… pic.twitter.com/e11tV6Z2Ed — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

