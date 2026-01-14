Rajkot, January 14: A significant fire erupted late Wednesday evening at the old airport premises on Rajkot-Jamnagar Road, sparking an immediate emergency response from local authorities. The blaze, which reportedly originated in an area containing dry grass and accumulated waste, quickly spread due to evening winds. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) dispatched four fire tenders to the site shortly after the alarm was raised. Firefighters are currently working to contain the flames and prevent them from reaching nearby structures. As the old airport is no longer used for commercial flight operations—having been replaced by the Hirasar International Airport—no injuries or casualties have been reported. While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials are monitoring the situation closely. Further details regarding the extent of the property damage are awaited. Uri Forest Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Near Niloosa-Bijhama in Baramulla District, Army Steps In (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Old Rajkot Airport; Emergency Response Underway

VIDEO | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at old airport in Rajkot. Further details awaited. #GujaratNews (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/oEK3KM07KP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2026

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