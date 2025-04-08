Krishna district police have intensified efforts to curb criminal activities by deploying drone surveillance across the region. In a recent operation, drones spotted individuals consuming alcohol in an open area behind an engineering college in Gudivada. Acting swiftly on the footage, police apprehended two men at the scene and registered a case against them for public drinking. Authorities say such measures will continue to ensure that law and order is maintained in public spaces. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Invites OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Amaravati To Discuss AI-Driven Future, Following His Recent Post on X About India.

Krishna District Police Use Drones to Crack Down on Public Drinking

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)