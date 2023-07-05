In a shocking incident on Wednesday, July 5, a school bus overturned in Pamidimarru village of Palandu district, Andhra Pradesh. Reports indicate that 15 students were injured and subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital. A video from the accident site has been shared by news agency ANI. The footage shows concerned locals gathering at the scene, providing aid to the students trapped inside the overturned bus. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Lorry Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw in Palnadu District; Five Killed and Seven Others Injured (See Pics).

15 Students Injured as School Bus Overturns in Andhra Pradesh Village

#WATCH | 15 students were injured after a school bus overturned in Pamidimarru village of Palandu district in Andhra Pradesh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XcdGM1JTvh — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

