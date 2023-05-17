In an unfortunate incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, five people died and seven others were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Palnadu district. The incident took place today morning in Dachepalle Mandal, police officials said. A case has been registered in connection with the matter and further investigation is underway. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Rams Into Auto on National Highway in Kakinada District; Six Women Killed and Four Injured.

Lorry Rams Into an Auto-Rickshaw

Andhra Pradesh: Five people died and seven were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Dachepalle mandal of Palnadu district today morning, say police. Case registered & further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/wNDkEHICY4 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

