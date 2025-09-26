A 17-month-old girl tragically died after accidentally falling into a container of boiling milk at Ambedkar Gurukul School in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, while playing with a cat, CCTV footage shows. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 20, when the toddler, identified as Akshita, had accompanied her mother to the school kitchen. The video shows Akshita following a cat back into the kitchen, stumbling into the hot milk container, and struggling to free herself as vapours rose around her. Her mother, Krishna Veni, rushed to pull her out immediately, and the child was taken to Anantapur Government Hospital before being referred to Kurnool Government Hospital. Despite medical efforts, Akshita succumbed to severe burns from the accident. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 4 Children Suffocate to Death Inside Abandoned Car After Door Gets Jammed During Rain in Vizianagaram (See Pic and Videos).

Toddler Dies After Falling Into Boiling Milk Container in Anantapur

Child dies after falling into hot milk A tragic incident in Anantapur district. A 16-month-old girl, died after accidentally falling into hot milk prepared for children at Korrapadu Gurukul School. The incident took place at Korrapadu Gurukul School.#Anantapur #ChildDeath pic.twitter.com/dR6weVxKel — Telangana Ahead (@telanganaahead) September 26, 2025

