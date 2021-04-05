Anil Deshmukh Has Submitted Resignation To Uddhav Thackeray, Says Nawab Malik:

After the high court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar Ji & party leaders & said he doesn't want to remain in the post. He went to tender his resignation to the CM. Party has requested to the CM to accept his resignation: State Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/oukzN05833 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

