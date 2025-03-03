A disturbing case of animal cruelty has surfaced online, showing a group of youths abusing a horse during a wedding procession. The shocking video, which has now gone viral, captures a man performing push-ups on the helpless animal while forcing it to smoke a cigarette. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user 'Its Jeenwal Shab' and has sparked outrage. In the footage, a man wearing boots can be seen climbing onto the horse’s back and doing push-ups as onlookers cheer him on. The horse, lying on the ground, was visibly distressed as the miscreants continued their abusive behavior. Shockingly, a burning cigarette was pinned to the animal’s mouth, forcing it to inhale the smoke. None of the wedding guests intervened to stop the cruelty. Instead, they encouraged each other to participate, treating the helpless horse as a source of entertainment rather than a living being. The video has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many calling for strict action against those responsible. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Woman Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog in Sector 10 Society, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Horse Forced to Smoke, Youths Perform Push-Ups on Its Back

