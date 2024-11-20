A disturbing video shared by Kaveri Rana, known as “The Dog Mother,” shows a woman brutally thrashing a pet dog in the balcony of Flat 1103, Vidhi Tower, Mahagun Mantraa 1, Greater Noida. The low-light footage reveals the woman swinging and slamming the dog on the floor. The act of animal cruelty has sparked outrage, with Rana tagging police officials to take immediate action. The condition of the dog remains unknown. Authorities have yet to comment on the incident. Dog Thrown From Greater Noida Highrise: Child Picks Up Puppy, Throws It Down to Parking Driveway in Gaur City 2's 14 Avenue; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in Greater Noida (Disturbing Video)

A #pet dog is brutally thrashed & beaten by this #evil woman living in Flat 1103, Vidhi Tower [T3], Mahagun Mantraa 1, Sector 10, West), Kheri Rd, Vaidpura, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 203207. Can someone please please help the poor Animal 🙏 @CP_Noida Mam @DCPCentralNoida… pic.twitter.com/A9nPW763zx — कावेरी राणा 🐾🐾 (@TheDogMother_) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)