A horrifying case of animal cruelty has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, where two youths were caught on camera dragging a stray dog tied to their motorcycle. The disturbing video, reportedly from the Sasani Gate area, shows the helpless dog’s limbs bound with a rope attached to the bike, while another dog runs alongside in distress. The injured dog can be heard screaming in pain as bystanders watched in silence, sparking widespread outrage on social media. Following the viral clip, animal rights group Jeev Daya Foundation filed a formal complaint demanding strict action against the perpetrators. Responding to public anger, Aligarh Police confirmed via X that the local police have taken cognisance of the matter and that action is underway against those involved in the act of brutality. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Jhunjhunu: Man on Bike Goes on Killing Spree, Guns Down Over 25 Stray Dogs in Rajasthan; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Dog Tortured in Aligarh (Disturbing Visuals)

Police Launch Probe

प्रकरण में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गई । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) September 10, 2025

