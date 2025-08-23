In yet another shocking case of a stray dog attack, a 21‑year‑old student was mauled by dogs while returning home from college in Shyam Nagar, Kanpur. The victim, identified as Vaishnavi Sahu, a final‑year BBA student of Allen House Ruma College, sustained grievous facial injuries. According to India Today, the dogs dragged her to the ground, tearing her right cheek apart and leaving multiple bite marks on her nose and body. Neighbors rushed to her rescue with sticks after hearing her screams and managed to chase the dogs away. She was immediately taken by her family to Kanshiram Hospital, where doctors administered 17 stitches to her cheek and nose during emergency treatment. The incident has once again fueled concern over the rising menace of stray dogs in urban areas. Dog Attack in Indore: 4 Stray Dogs Knock Down and Bite Student on Way to Exam in Shri Nagar Extension, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

BBA Student Suffers Severe Facial Injuries After Stray Dog Attack (Trigger Warning)

Vaishnavi Sahu, a BBA final year student was attacked by a stray dog in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. She has sustained at least 17 stitches on her face. pic.twitter.com/4Mqic3tIjY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 23, 2025

