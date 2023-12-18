Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Sunday, December 17, spoke about Bali pratha (animal sacrifice) in Sanatana Dharma. Speaking to the media in Begusarai, Bihar, the BJP leader said that he respects the Muslims who are committed to their religion. "Hindus too need to understand this. 'Sanatana Dharma' has 'bali pratha' (animal sacrifice) and in 'bali pratha' there is jhatka." Giriraj Singh further said that he will get a jhatka meat shop opened in Bihar. Nitish Kumar Became New Author of ‘Kamasutra’ the Day He Insulted Women, Gave Lecture in Bihar’s Vidhan Sabha and Parishad, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Watch Video).

I’ll Get a Jhatka Meat Shop Opened Here Too

#WATCH | Begusarai, Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "...I respect the Muslims who are committed to their religion. Hindus too need to understand this. 'Sanatana Dharma' has 'bali pratha' (animal sacrifice) and in 'bali pratha' there is jhatka...I'll get a jhatka meat… pic.twitter.com/GMYakjWuke — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

