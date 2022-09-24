Ankit Arya, the brother of main accused Pulkit Arya and son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, has been relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission on Saturday. Pulkit Arya, along with two employees of the resort were arrested in connection with the murder of the 20-year-old receptionist. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Pulkit Arya’s Father Vinod Arya and Brother Ankit Arya Expelled From BJP.

Check Tweet:

Ankita Bhandari murder case | Ankit Arya, the brother of main accused Pulkit Arya and son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission. pic.twitter.com/vZwXHywVNK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)