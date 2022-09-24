The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled party leaders Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya - the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, who was arrested for receptionist murder in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district. The party announced that the two leaders were expelled from the party with immediate effect. Pulkit Arya, along with two employees of the resort were arrested in connection with the murder of the 20-year-old receptionist. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ankit Arya, Brother of Pulkit Arya, Relieved From Post of Deputy Chairman of Uttarakhand OBC Commission

