The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday summoned Wikipedia executives in India to seek an explanation on how cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s page was edited to reflect “Khalistan associations.” Singh faced trolling online after India’s loss to Pakistan in an Asia Cup game on Sunday night after he dropped an easy catch of Asif Ali in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings. His Wikipedia page was edited to claim he was associated with the separatist Khalistani movement.

