The Internet can be a great source of information. However, with time, Wikipedia, which has one of the leading sites of knowledge for users, has dished out wrong information, which was seen on its ICC Women's World Cup 2025, where the tournament history table showcased India as victors, having beaten South Africa by 100 runs. Interestingly, the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's WC 2025 Final is due on November 2 in Navi Mumbai, and a fan already edited the result table for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final. It must be pointed out that any user can edit a table, add/delete information on a Wikipedia page by virtue of creating an account. Users are notorious for adding misinformation on Wikipedia, where information remains largely unchecked or verified. Virat Kohli Lauds India Women’s Cricket Team Heroics in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal Against Australia, Says ‘True Display of Belief and Passion’ (See Post).

Wikipedia page for ICC Women's WC 2025 (Photo Credit:Wikipedia Screengrab)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)