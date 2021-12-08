PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others lost their lives after IAF's Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District. In his tweet, PM Narendra Modi said that "As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service."

