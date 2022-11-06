The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Sunday announced that all schools and colleges falling within Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area will remain closed for five days this month in view of rising cases of Dengue in the region. Madhya Pradesh Records 1,595 Dengue Cases So Far in 2022; Substantial Drop in Infections From Last Year.

Dengue Forces Educational Institutes In Diphu To Remain Closed:

