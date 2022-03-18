One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan died, while another was reported missing after the vehicle in which the BSF jawans were travelling met with an accident and fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district in Assam along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Meanwhile, three jawans have been rescued so far. The search operation is underway, BSF said.

Check Tweet:

Assam | One BSF jawan died and another was reported missing after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident & fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Three jawans have been rescued. Search operation underway: BSF — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)