Two persons were critically injured after being attacked by a one-horned rhinoceros in Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday. The incident took place in the Borbeel area under the Kohora forest range of the national park while they were engaged in repairing works of a damaged road inside the park. The injured persons were rushed to Jorhat medical hospital. Assam: Man Runs for Life As 100 Wild Elephants Destroy House, Paddy Crops in Nagaon

Check Tweet:

Assam | Two persons were injured after being attacked by female rhino while they were engaged in road clearance work in Borbeel area in Kohora forest range, Kaziranga National Park. They were sent to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for treatment: BR Gogoi, Forest Range Office pic.twitter.com/krwMvVuZJL — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

