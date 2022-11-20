Guwahati, Nov 20: A herd of nearly 100 wild elephants went on a rampage in a village in Assam's Nagaon district, destroying at least one house and the paddy crop.

The incident happened at Puranigudam in Samaguri area of the district where the house of Maghi Saikia was completely destroyed by the animals.

Narrating the incident, Saikia said that early on Friday, he heard the sound of wild elephants approaching and immediately ran away from there to save his life, leaving behind all the belongings.

"When I returned back after few hours, I discovered my house was wrecked by the elephants," he added.

The paddy field of the village was also severely damaged by the herd of elephants.

Meanwhile, the locals have alleged that Forest Department officials not paying attention though they know the area was frequently witnessed man-elephant conflicts.

Wild elephants have caused causing widespread damage in this locality earlier and even the death of a person also occurred while trying to escape an elephant attack.

