After the BJP managed to retain its stronghold in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, PM Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on congress. Taking a dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congress is saying these are small states. Their results don’t matter. It’s an insult to these states by Congress." He further said the party believes in vote bank politics. When we started Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan, Congress termed it ‘Chota Kaam’ and criticised us. This hatred for small will result in your defeat in the coming time." PM Narendra Modi Hails BJP’s Win in Tripura, Says ‘This Is a Vote for Progress, Stability’.

PM Modi Attacks Congress:

#WATCH | After today's election result, Congress has revealed its hatred towards the smaller ones...I want to convey to Congress that your this hatred will make you lose further...: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi pic.twitter.com/KwJ2LS1eh6 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

