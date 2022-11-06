The Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital Delhi and adjoining region on Sunday lifted the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR. They also revoked the ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital. Delhi Air Pollution: Traffic Police Enforce GRAP 4, Impound Over 1,400 Vehicles Amid Worsening Air Quality in National Capital.

