In a tragic incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, workers from Nagar Nigam threw a trolley full of silt from a nearby drain on Sunil, a vegetable vendor who was sleeping beneath a tree. By the time people started looking for Sunil, he had already passed away and had been buried beneath the silt. In relation to the incident, a formal complaint has been filed against Naeem, the sanitation contractor. Authorities are looking into the situation more. Bareilly Shocker: Dentist Sedated Patient, Raped and Blackmailed Her with Video; Gets 10-Year Jail Term.

Vegetable Vendor Dies After Nagar Nigam Dumps Silt on Him While Sleeping Under Tree

यूपी : बरेली में सब्जी बेचने वाले सुनील पेड़ की छांव में सो रहे थे। नगर निगम ने नाले से ट्रॉली भरकर सिल्ट निकाली और सुनील के ऊपर उलट दी। जब तक खोजबीन शुरू हुई, तब तक सुनील की मौत हो चुकी थी। सफाई ठेकेदार नईम पर FIR दर्ज हुई। pic.twitter.com/FfKvulKBV9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)