Bareilly, May 4: A local court in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced Dr. Ravindra Prakash Sharma, a dentist, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a married woman in 2021. The victim had visited Sharma’s dental clinic seeking treatment for a toothache. According to government counsel Santosh Kumar Srivastava, the court found the dentist guilty of the crime after the woman’s husband reported the incident to Izzatnagar police. The case was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Raghavendra Mani in the Fast Track Court.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on October 16, 2021, when the woman arrived at Sharma’s clinic for her appointment. Sharma allegedly administered a sedative injection, claiming it was necessary for a tooth extraction, rendering the woman unconscious. During her unconscious state, Sharma raped her and reportedly filmed the assault. Bareilly: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Files Dowry Case, Brother-in-Law Beats Him in Police Station.

The victim’s husband later claimed that the accused used the video to blackmail his wife. Following an investigation, police filed a chargesheet, and an FIR was registered against Sharma at the Izzatnagar police station. Bareilly: CDPO Official Caught on Camera Taking INR 70,000 Bribe From Woman for Anganwadi Job in UP, Video Goes Viral.

After examining the evidence and hearing the testimonies, the court convicted Sharma and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

