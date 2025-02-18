At least six people, including two CISF personnel, were injured in a bee swarm attack at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Tuesday around 1 PM. One of the CISF personnel was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital, while others sought refuge inside the Secretariat. The incident, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media. This comes days after a 44-year-old man died in a similar bee attack at Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Maharashtra, injuring seven others. Ballia Bee Attack: Elderly Man Dies, 2 Injured After Swarm of Bees Attack Pedestrians in Uttar Pradesh.

Swarm of Bees Attacks Security Officials Outside Haryana Civil Secretariat In Chandigarh

