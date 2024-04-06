Bengaluru: 120-Foot-Tall Temple Chariot Collapses During Madduramma Fair in Anekal, Devotees Narrowly Escape Death (Watch Video)

The chariot was constructed specifically for the annual Huskur Madduramma temple fair, which takes place in Anekal, close to Bengaluru.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2024 07:28 PM IST

A 120-foot structure intended for a religious and cultural event fell on the ground, just missing an electric pole and a gathering of worshippers who fortunately evaded its path in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Saturday, April 6, 2024. There have been no injuries reported during the incident. The chariot was constructed specifically for the annual Huskur Madduramma temple fair, which takes place in Anekal, close to Bengaluru. One of the four of these chariots started to tilt while they were being transported to the town by bulls and tractors. Videos show one of the bull-pulled, ornate structure collapsing, just missing a big electrical pole, creating a dust cloud, and frightening some of the animals. Additionally, others are seen hurrying to clear the area. Video: Part of Chariot Collapses at Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Chanappanpura, Devotees Have Narrow Escape.

Temple Chariot Collapses During Madduramma Fair in Anekal

