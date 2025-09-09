In a startling incident in Bengaluru, life convict Chetan Kalyani escaped from Kidwai Hospital while undergoing treatment for cancer. Kalyani, serving his sentence at Parappana Agrahara Jail, managed to flee despite attempts by hospital staff to restrain him. CCTV footage captured the escape, raising questions about alleged negligence by jail personnel assigned to escort him. Police confirmed the incident, stating, “Yes, he escaped from the hospital, we had taken him for treatment. Search operation underway.” Authorities have launched extensive efforts to trace and apprehend the convict, urging the public to remain vigilant. Investigations are underway to determine the lapse that allowed the daring escape. Andhra Pradesh Jailbreak Caught on Camera: 2 Remand Prisoners Escape From Anakapalli Jail After Attacking Warden with Hammer; Police Launch Manhunt for Accused Inmates (Watch Videos).

A life convict from Parappana Agrahara Jail, identified as Chetan Kalyani, escaped from Kidwai Hospital while undergoing cancer treatment. Despite efforts by hospital staff to stop him, Kalyani managed to flee, as seen in CCTV footage. The incident has sparked questions over the… pic.twitter.com/c6JV2oeTtW — The Pioneer (@TheDailyPioneer) September 9, 2025

