Dramatic visuals from Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district show two remand prisoners escaping jail after assaulting staff. The incident occurred in the jail kitchen, where the accused, Nakka Ravikumar and Bezawada Ramu, were working. Suddenly, Ravikumar attacked the jail warden with a hammer, snatched his keys, and fled. Taking advantage of the chaos, Ramu also escaped. Both men are currently at large. Ravikumar had been jailed for allegedly misappropriating pension funds, while Ramu faced theft charges. Police have launched a massive manhunt and formed a special team to track down the fugitives. The shocking visuals, captured on CCTV, highlight lapses in jail security and have raised concerns over prisoner monitoring. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine if the escape was pre-planned or opportunistic. Prison Break in Haridwar: Prisoners Playing Role of ‘Vaanar’ in Ramleela Escape Jail in ‘Search’ of Sita, DM Orders Probe (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Jailbreak Caught on Camera

#EscapeFromJail Two Remand #Prisoners Escaped from #Chodavaram sub-jail, #Anakapalli district, after attacking the Jail Warden Raju with a hammer : #CCTV They snatched the keys from the Warden, opened the door and escaped. Police launched search operation.#Anakapalle… pic.twitter.com/orXuBmj9VQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 5, 2025

