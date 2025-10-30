In a latest and rather dramatic move to tackle the city’s chronic garbage problem, the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has begun returning illegally dumped waste to the homes of habitual litterbugs. The crackdown follows years of failed fines and awareness drives. BSWML CEO Kari Gowda said the step was taken after residents continued to discard trash on roads despite regular door-to-door collection. Marshals across 198 wards are now using video surveillance to identify offenders, whose dumped waste is being delivered right back to their doorsteps as a form of public accountability. A video of the unusual cleanup campaign has since gone viral. BlackBuck Moving Out of Bengaluru? CEO Rajesh Yabaji Issues Clarification, Says 'We Are Only Relocating Within the City, Large Operations Will Remain on ORR'.

Bengaluru Civic Body Dumps Garbage Outside 200 Homes in Bold Crackdown

Bengaluru: Those dumping waste on streets, beware. Around 200 homes in Bengaluru were targeted on Oct 30 as Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) workers dumped garbage outside the houses of habitual litterbugs @GBA_office @GBAChiefComm pic.twitter.com/5suiitP2oC — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Christin Mathew Philip), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

