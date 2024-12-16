Bengaluru, December 16: Parents in Bengaluru have raised serious allegations against a private school, claiming that children were punished by being confined to dark rooms for various reasons, including delayed fee payments, tardiness, and misbehaviour. The incidents reportedly took place at multiple schools in the city, with Orchid International School on Mysore Road being one of the main locations involved.

According to the Asianet News, the parents said that children who were unable to pay their fees on time were isolated in dark, windowless rooms, some even being placed in a dark library during class hours. Disturbingly, when children reportedly spoke out about their experiences, they were allegedly subjected to even harsher treatment by the school staff. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 6 Student’s Tooth Broken After Teacher Allegedly Strikes Him With Wooden Stick for Spilling Water on Her During Lunch Break in Jayanagar; Booked.

The allegations have sparked outrage, with parents filing formal complaints with the Education Department and the Child Safety & Protection Department. The parents are demanding immediate action, including the revocation of the school’s license and its blacklisting.

In the past two weeks alone, parents claim that six children were confined to dark rooms for an entire day without light or facilities. The disturbing reports have raised concerns about the potential long-term psychological impact on the children involved. Bengaluru Shocker: School Principal Punishes Class 5 Student With Cane Over Refusal To Assist Specially-Abled Son in Vijayapura, Arrested.

In November, the Bengaluru police registered a case against a school after she allegedly struck a sixth-grade student, breaking his tooth. The FIR states that the incident occurred on Thursday during a Hindi class at Holy Christ School in Jayanagar, where an 11-year-old student was allegedly struck in the face with a wooden stick.

