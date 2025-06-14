Commuters in East Bengaluru should prepare for significant diversions starting June 14, as Bengaluru Traffic Police enforce a 90-day traffic restriction near KR Pura. The Coca Cola Godown Road stretch—from Benniganahalli (Sadanandanagar Bridge) to Old Madras Road—will be closed for railway bridge construction. Falling under the KR Pura Traffic Police limits, the closure aims to assist Railway Department works. Vehicles from Old Madras Road to Kasturinagar should divert via Hebbal Ring Road. Those heading to Old Madras Road from Kasturinagar can take the NGEF Signal-Sadanandanagar route. DCP (Traffic East) Sahil Bagla requested public cooperation, urging motorists to adhere to signage and traffic staff directions. The bridge work is expected to last for three months. Mega Block on Sunday, June 15, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Western, Central, Harbour and Transharbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Bengaluru Traffic Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)