Mumbai’s lifeline — the local train network — will face major disruptions on Sunday, June 15, 2025, due to scheduled mega blocks across all major suburban railway lines. On the Central Line, slow services between CSMT and Vidyavihar will be affected from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm. The Harbour Line will see cancellation of services between Vashi and Panvel from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Transharbour line services between Thane and Panvel will also be cancelled during this period. On the Western Line, a five-hour jumbo block from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm between Santacruz and Goregaon will shift slow trains to fast lines, bypassing Vile Parle and Ram Mandir stations. Limited services will continue on select routes. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly and check for special services where applicable. Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: Only Aadhaar Authenticated Users Can Book Tatkal Train Tickets From July 1, Agents Won’t Be Allowed During First 30 Minutes, Announces Railway Ministry.

Mumbai Mega Block on June 15

