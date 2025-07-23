In a dramatic monsoon-triggered incident, a retaining wall behind Omega High School in Bhandup’s Khindipada area collapsed Tuesday evening, dragging five hillside houses down with it. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the homes were evacuated in time. The disaster unfolded after a 50-foot hill developed a large crack earlier in the day, which widened by evening, leading to the collapse. Locals, who had been watching the situation closely, captured the moment on video as tonnes of debris thundered down the slope. The incident highlights the growing dangers in Mumbai’s densely packed hillsides during the monsoon. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 50 kmph. Mumbai Weather Forecast Today, Rain Predictions: Light to Moderate Showers Likely in City on July 23, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Mumbai Monsoon Fury

A mudslide occurred on Tuesday evening near Sai Niketan CHS in Khindipada, Bhandup (West)from an adjoining hilly area. The incident was reported to the civic authorities at around 7:32 PM on July 22. Officials said that a portion of two previously vacated houses collapsed due to… pic.twitter.com/KZrunUzmDn — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 23, 2025

#Mumbai भांडुप के खिंडीपाड़ा इलाके में ओमेगा हाईस्कूल के पीछे पहाड़ पर बना safefy wall का एक बड़ा हिस्सा भर-भराकर गिर गया.. यह पहाड़ करीब पचास फीट ऊंचा है और पर कई घर बने हुए है..safety वाल गिरने का live video आया सामने..5 घर भूस्खलन में तबाह हो गए..कोई घायल नहीं@TNNavbharat pic.twitter.com/ksg32hpxSS — Atul singh (@atuljmd123) July 23, 2025

