A merchant vessel’s crew expressed their gratitude and admiration for the Indian Navy by shouting slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai (Hail Mother India) as they were escorted by an Indian Navy warship in the Arabian Sea. The incident was captured in a video shared by news agency ANI. The video shows the merchant vessel’s crew waving and cheering as they see the Indian Navy warship sailing alongside them. The Indian Navy warship is part of the deployed force providing security and protection to Indian and international merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Indian Navy Rescues Liberian-Flagged Merchant Ship Under Drone Attack in Gulf of Aden With 13 Indians Onboard (See Pics).

Merchant Vessel Crew Thanks Indian Navy

#WATCH | Indian Navy warships mission deployed in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden are escorting both Indian and international merchant vessels there. A merchant vessel’s crew welcomed an Indian Navy warship there by shouting slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and thanked the Indian… pic.twitter.com/F4ajrN3bCU — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

