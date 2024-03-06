The Indian Navy rescued 23 people, including 13 Indians, onboard a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden after it came under a drone strike. In a statement, the Navy said a Liberian-flagged commercial ship MSCSkyII was reported on fire due to a drone attack on March 4. "INS Kolkata, mission deployed in the region for maritime security operations, promptly responded and arrived at the scene of the incident by 10.30 pm", a statement by the Indian Navy read. In the early hours of 5th March, a specialist firefighting team (12 personnel) ex-Kolkata embarked on the MV and provided assistance in extinguishing the residual fire/ smoke. Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also embarked on the MV for residual risk assessment, it added. Indian Navy Responds Swiftly, Rescues Palau Flagged Merchant Ship Under Drone Attack in Gulf of Aden (See Pics).

Indian Navy Rescues Liberian-Flagged Ship Under Drone Attack

On 4th March, INS Kolkata mission-deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to a request from MSC Sky II, a Liberian-flagged Container Vessel, which was reportedly attacked by a drone/ missile, approx. 90 nm South East of Aden. Consequent to the attack, the master reported smoke and… pic.twitter.com/Ns7k5PtjHr — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

