The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to six on Sunday, according to national Disaster response Force (NDRF) in Thane, Maharashtra. the NDRF further said that rescue operations are still underway. The NDRF informed that a total of ten people have been recused till now. Among them was a girl child who was rescued by the dog squad. Bhiwandi Building Collapse Update: Builder Indrapal Patil Detained by Thane Police As Death Toll Rises to Five (Watch Video).

Dog Squad Carries Rescue Operation

#WATCH| Bhiwandi buiding collapse: Canine squad carries out rescue operations pic.twitter.com/krj81iQbMA — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

#WATCH| Bhiwandi Buiding collapse: Canine squad carries out rescue operations 10 rescued so far, among them, there was a girl child, who was rescued by the dog squad. Our dogs work very well and do canine searches: Deepak Tiwari, NDRF Commander pic.twitter.com/cljN2tp9qR — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

