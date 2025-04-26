A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra today, April 26. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at the Mani Surat Complex in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Firefighting operations are underway. Solapur Bus Fire: Blaze Engulfs ST Bus Near Kumbhari Area in Maharashtra, Terrifying Video Shows Flames Emanating From Vehicle.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Bhiwandi

#WATCH | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in the Mani Surat Complex. Firefighting operations are underway. No casualties reported so far. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uesXoJeGkn — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2025

