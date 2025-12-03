A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Thane today, December 3. According to news agency PTI, a speeding truck caught fire in Thane's Bhiwandi area. It is reported that the truck driver's quick response averted a major tragedy in the area. A video of the incident showing the truck being engulfed in flames has also surfaced online. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Mangal Murti Dye Unit in Swarwali MIDC Area of Thane (Watch Video).

Truck Catches Fire in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

VIDEO | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A speeding truck caught fire; a driver's quick response averted major tragedy. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party)#Bhiwandi #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9lml6dH7fo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

