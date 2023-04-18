A massive fire broke out at a refined oil storage godown in Bihar. As per reports, the blaze erupted at a refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna. The operation to douse the fire is underway. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, so far, no casualties have been reported. Bihar: Fire Breaks Out at Two Temples in Kishanganj's Matsan Chowk, Police Launch Probe To Ascertain Reason Behind Blaze.

Fire Breaks Out at Refined Oil Storage Godown

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna; Operation to douse the fire is underway pic.twitter.com/TI4km8JpWg — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

