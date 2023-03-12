A huge fire broke out at Bihar's Kishanganj inside two temples in the Mastan Chowk. The incident occurred at around 3:30 am in the morning. Due to the hustle-bustle of fire, people jammed the road. Subsequently, the police cleared the road and asked people to move. The police are searching for the reason for the fire. Thane: Man Dies in Fire Caused by Transformer Explosion in Shilphata Area.

Fire Breaks Out At Temples in Kishanganj, Bihar

Kishanganj, Bihar | Fire broke out in 2 temples in Mastan chowk area at 3:30 am in the morning. Reason for the fire is unknown. People jammed Mastan chowk road due to incident. Police cleared road & people were removed. Probe underway to find out cause of fire: Kishanganj Police — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)