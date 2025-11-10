A controversy erupted in Bihar after a video surfaced showing former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA Tarkishore Prasad allegedly threatening a journalist who questioned him on public issues. The clip shows Prasad rising from his seat and attempting to snatch the microphone before ordering security personnel to arrest the reporter. The journalist had reportedly asked about the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government’s performance over the past two decades. The incident quickly went viral, prompting sharp criticism from opposition parties. The RJD shared the video on X on November 10, slamming the BJP and mocking Prasad’s reaction, saying, "If you ask a BJP leader about governance, you’ll end up getting beaten up." ‘Nitish Kumar Will Remain Mukhiya’: BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Confident of NDA’s Win With Thumping Majority As Polling Continues in 1st Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Tarkishore Prasad Caught Threatening Journalist on Camera in Bihar

"When a journalist approached former Deputy CM MLA Tara Kishore Prasad to ask questions about public issues, the BJP MLA threatened to put the journalist in jail."#BiharElection2025 #Bihar #NDA #BJP4Bihar pic.twitter.com/7of0UfGXeY — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 10, 2025

RJD Hits Out at BJP After Tarkishore Prasad Threatens Journalist

भाजपाई पूर्व DyCM तार किशोर प्रसाद से 20 साल से सत्ता में काबिज़ BJP नीतीश सरकार का काम पूछोगे तो मार ही तो खाओगे! सारी गलती पत्रकार महोदय की ही है! इतना नहीं पता कि मीडिया का भाजपा से पैसे लेकर भाजपा का गुणगान करना ही एकमात्र काम है? "सब चंगा सी" बोलते जाओ! 20 साल पहले की… pic.twitter.com/ksjduwz128 — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of RJD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)