A video of an assistant superintendent of police based in Bihar's Patna has been making the rounds on social media where he is seen getting a massage by police constables. The cop getting the massage has been identified as Manish Kumar, ASP at Phulwari Sharif in Patna. The constables have alleged that they were beaten up and threatened with suspension if they did not follow the orders of the ASP who also asked them to wash his clothes at his residence. Viral Video: Group of Students Thrash Teacher Brutally, Pelt Stones at Him in Bihar.

Phulwari Sharif ASP Getting Massage:

फुलवारी शरीफ के ASP पर सिपाहियों से ड्यूटी न लेकर घर के काम कराने का आरोप | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/XUmIXTdGJ9 — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) February 11, 2023

