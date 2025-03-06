Patna, March 6: The body of a woman with 10 nails hammered into her feet was found in Bihar's Nalanda district on Thursday. The incident occurred at Bahadurpur village under the jurisdiction of Chandi Police Station in the district on Wednesday evening. The body was spotted by the local villagers who alerted the police authorities. Acting on the information, Chandi Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

"Investigation is underway to determine how she ended up on the roadside near the Bahadurpur village," said Suman Kumar, SHO of the Chandi Police Station. Police suspected that the woman might have been raped before the murder. After the incident, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and also raised the issue in the House. He accused CM Nitish of failing to protect women in his home district. Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

Tejashwi also uploaded a post on his social media platform X, saying: "Bihar ranks among the top states in crimes against women. The CM should be ashamed. If someone is not affected by this soul-stirring gruesome incident, that too in his home district, then he is not human." Tejashwi has been continuously attacking the Nitish government over "rising" crime and "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state. Patna Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped and Gang-Raped After She Goes Out Alone To Buy Biscuit, 2 Arrested by Bihar Police.

In response, the Nitish government reminds former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi of the "jungle raj" during his parents' Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's tenure. It also highlights the progress and development in the state since Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister in 2005.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

